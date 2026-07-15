FIR against two law students for disrupting Supreme Court hearing

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two law students in connection with the commotion inside the Supreme Court during the hearing of a case last week and registered an FIR against the prime accused, who assaulted court security personnel while they were performing their official duties.
The official alleged that the prime accused disrupted judicial proceedings, used abusive language, and threw papers inside the courtroom.
According to Delhi Police, the FIR was registered at Tilak Marg Police Station based on the complaint of a Supreme Court security staff member regarding the incident that occurred on July 10 inside Court No. 13 during the hearing of Prabal Pratap and Another vs State of Uttar Pradesh through Commissioner.
The official added that the prime accused, Prabal Pratap Singh (24), a third-year law student at Lucknow University, appeared as a Petitioner-in-Person during the hearing.
According to the FIR, "During the judicial proceedings, accused Prabal Pratap, while appearing as a Petitioner-in-Person, intentionally disrupted the court proceedings by using abusive and unparliamentary language, throwing papers inside the courtroom and creating disorder."
The FIR further alleged, "When staff attempted to maintain decorum and restrain him, the accused used force on the complainant, thereby obstructing him in the discharge of his official duties."
Delhi Police said another accused, Chander Bhan (23), a second-year law student at Lucknow University, was also arrested in connection with the incident.
The FIR has been registered under Sections 132, 221, 224 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), among other relevant provisions.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.