FIR against two law students for disrupting Supreme Court hearing

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two law students in connection with the commotion inside the Supreme Court during the hearing of a case last week and registered an FIR against the prime accused, who assaulted court security personnel while they were performing their official duties.



The official alleged that the prime accused disrupted judicial proceedings, used abusive language, and threw papers inside the courtroom.



According to Delhi Police, the FIR was registered at Tilak Marg Police Station based on the complaint of a Supreme Court security staff member regarding the incident that occurred on July 10 inside Court No. 13 during the hearing of Prabal Pratap and Another vs State of Uttar Pradesh through Commissioner.