Delegation visits 'Heat Smart School' pilot project in Shalimar Bagh; CM lauds initiative

New Delhi: A delegation visited the 'Heat Smart School' pilot project in Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday, saying the safety and the well-being of school children is the top priority of the Delhi government, officials said.
The project at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Shalimar Bagh's BT Block is a joint initiative of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), GIZ India, and the Delhi government, for protecting children from the impact of extreme heat and heatwaves in Delhi, they said.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated all departments and partner organisations associated with the project, saying such innovative initiatives are the need of the hour in the face of changing climatic conditions.
She expressed confidence that the model would be expanded to more schools across the Capital, playing a significant role in creating safe and climate-resilient learning environments.
The delegation included Krishna S Vatsa, member secretary and head of department, NDMA, district magistrate Shailendra Singh Parihar, Johannes Schneider, second secretary, economic cooperation and development division, Embassy of Germany, among others.
During the visit, the delegation inspected the school campus and reviewed climate-responsive interventions, including cool roofs, shaded corridors and waiting areas, improved drinking water facilities, student-led awareness initiatives and heat safety information displays, said a Delhi CMO statement.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.