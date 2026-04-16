Delay in IIT Kanpur suicide probe report raises concerns

The panel was directed to submit its report incorporating its recommendations on measures that need to be taken to prevent student suicides in the future by February 7.

A source told this reporter, “The team has visited IIT Kanpur in person. It has held three virtual meetings too. However, it would take some time for the report to be completed as suicides of students continue to occur across institutions.”

The team has orally requested for an extension to be given to submit the report, he said. “A draft of the report is ready. However, it needs to be revised, incorporating additions and needs some more time. The team would submit the report as quickly as possible,” the source added.