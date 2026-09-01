Dehradun shuts schools, anganwadi centres ahead of heavy rain

Dehradun: All government, private and non-government schools for Classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun district will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning and extremely heavy rain in parts of the district, officials said.

The one-day holiday was declared by the District Magistrate and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Dehradun, as a precautionary measure after an Orange alert was issued.



According to the order issued on August 31, the latest weather forecast and nowcast indicated the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning and spells of extremely heavy rain in some parts of the district over the next 24 hours.



The order said the weather conditions could potentially lead to untoward incidents and, therefore, all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres would remain closed on September 1 as a disaster mitigation measure.