Degree signifies commitment to service and lifelong learning: Anandiben Patel to students
Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said that receiving a degree signifies not merely an academic achievement but also a commitment to service, responsibility and lifelong learning.
Addressing the 15th convocation of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Veterinary University in Mathura as its Chancellor, Patel congratulated the graduating students and urged them to pursue their careers with dedication, patience and perseverance.
She said, "A degree represents a responsibility towards society and called upon students to use their knowledge and skills in the service of the nation."
The governor also appreciated the growing participation of women in higher education, noting that about 44 per cent of the award recipients at the convocation were female students.
Praising their academic performance, she encouraged women students to continue contributing to national development and said they would play an important role in realising the vision of "Viksit Bharat".
Patel highlighted the importance of innovation and the integration of technology in livestock health services and underlined the significance of the "One Health" approach, stressing the role of veterinarians in protecting both animal and public health.
She also emphasised the importance of food quality and nutrition for overall well-being.
