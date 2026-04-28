Iran’s envoy in India claims “we will win” as West Asia conflict tensions persist

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Amid tenuous ceasefire with the United States in the West Asia conflict, Deputy Representative of the Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia has said that his country will "definitely win" and that "enemy is wasting time" and it is better for them to accept 10 conditions proposed by Tehran to end the war.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia said that the Iranian government and the Army has full support of the people and "this country won't be defeated".

"Definitely we will win. There is no hesitation in this because our nation is well determined... Go and see the streets of Iran these days ... Every night in the streets of Iran, people are chanting, supporting their government, supporting the army. This country won't be defeated. I do believe that the enemy is wasting its time. It's better for them to accept these 10 conditions to finish the war today," he said.

He was asked about the outcome of the war between Israel-US on one side and Iran on the other. The war began on February 28, and a ceasefire was announced on April 7 and later extended.

Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia slammed US President Donald Trump over his threats to bomb energy targets in Iran.

"This is the first time that an official from a country is clearly stating that he wants to break every International Law in this war and no one is objecting to him... He said that I want to erase the Iranian Persian civilisation. Yet no one is rejecting him. The question at this point should be why our world has come to this point that we are witnessing this... Again, the UN is silent... There is silence from international organisations," Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia said.

"So this person again finds the courage and the mindset to go say that he would do all this... Who is responsible for the martyrdom of our Supreme Leader? This is the first time that a country attacked and assassinated an official in a country with which they were negotiating, and no one is questioning this... These are the main questions that international organisations should make them answer," he added.

Answering another query, he said Iran did not start the war. "We didn't start this war, we don't like war, we are against bloodshed."

Iran had earlier this month unveiled a 10-point plan aimed at permanently ending the war in West Asia, according to Iranian state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency.

IRNA had said that the plan, presented by Tehran, outlined comprehensive measures to resolve the conflict, including the cessation of regional hostilities, ensuring secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz, facilitating reconstruction efforts, and the lifting of international sanctions on the Islamic Republic

Iran had described the 15-point proposal from the US to end the conflict in West Asia and to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz as "excessively demanding".

After the first round of talks in Islamabad which was inconclusive, Iran and United States have not held second round of talks.

US President on Tuesday claimed that Iran is in a "state of collapse" and has requested the United States to help "open" the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the reason Iran wants Washington to open the strategic waterway is due to Tehran's internal leadership situation, which the US President said will be resolved soon.

"Iran has just informed us that they are in a 'State of Collapse.' They want us to 'Open the Hormuz Strait,' as soon as possible as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do)," the post read.

The remarks come amid heightened geopolitical sensitivities surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which a significant portion of global oil shipments pass.

Meanwhile, the White House indicated that a fresh proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and reopening the strategically vital Strait is being discussed by the US President and his national security team.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the proposal has been taken up at the highest level.

"I can confirm the President has met with his national security team this morning - the meeting may be ongoing, maybe not... The proposal was being discussed... I wouldn't say they are considering it. I would just say that there was a discussion this morning that I don't want to get ahead of and you'll hear directly from the president, I am sure, on this topic very soon," she said.