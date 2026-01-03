Defining feature of TN’s 2025 investment cycle is geographic spread, says Minister Rajaa

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu steps into 2026, the state’s industries department is projecting 2025 as a year in which policy intent translated decisively into outcomes.

Reviewing the year, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said Tamil Nadu had emerged as one of the country’s most active investment destinations, with momentum driven by both scale and structural depth.

In a social media post, Rajaa said that in 2025 alone, the state signed more than 270 memoranda of understanding, committing investments worth Rs 2.07 lakh crore and creating over 4 lakh employment opportunities.

However, he said the defining feature of the year’s investment cycle was not merely the quantum of commitments but their geographic spread.