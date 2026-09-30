Defence Services Staff College fosters tri-service synergy and effective communication: IAF chief

New Delhi (PTI): The Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) fosters jointmanship among the course attendees from the three services and teaches the skill to communicate effectively, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Tuesday.
Air Chief Marshal Singh is also an alumnus of the DSSC -- India's premier defence service training institution located in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.
"While attending a course, you learn so much from each other rather than just though structured teaching. You learn from each other, learn from the other service," the Indian Air Force chief said.
The occasion was the launch of book 'DSSC Wellington - Its Relevance', authored by Wg Cdr Baljit S Ahluwalia (retd), at an event hosted on the premises of defence think-tank USI in Delhi.
Air Chief Marshal Singh in his brief address praised the institution set up in 1947, which prepares military leaders from the three services through academic rigour.
From its modest beginnings, the DSSC today boasts of a well-earned global reputation and has brought many laurels for excellence.
The IAF chief said so, as far as jointmanship is concerned, the course at the Staff College brings one closer to members from the other service.
"You realise some things, and you thought you were doing better, but when you see their culture... and the way the things are being done, you learn. And, I think more than anything else, it teaches you, how to communicate," the air chief marshal said.
"I think my marriage lasted because I did Staff College," he said in a lighter vein, emphasising on effective communication.
"You actually learn how to communicate. You know how to wield your weapon, how to communicate, how to tell people what you want to say...that is what this course teaches you," he added.
The air officer had taken charge as the Chief of the Air Staff in September 2024. He was commissioned in December 1984 in the fighter stream of the IAF.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, Air Chief Marshal Singh is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot, and had flown a variety of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft.
The DSSC is one of the few institutions of its type in the world where training is imparted to aspiring Staff Officers of all the three services - Army, Navy and Air Force, as also selected officers of the paramilitary and civil services, and officers from friendly foreign countries.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.