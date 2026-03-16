Defence Ministry to hold job fair for ex-servicemen in Chandigarh tomorrow

Chandigarh/New Delhi: The Defence Ministry's Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) will organise a mega job fair for ex-servicemen at 12 Wing Air Force Station in Chandigarh on Tuesday, a Defence Ministry official said.

Additionally, the DGR, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (MoD), will organise a Job Fair for Ex-Servicemen in New Delhi on March 20, the official said.

These job fairs will serve as a dedicated platform to connect Ex-Servicemen of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force with leading employers from Corporate and Industry from diverse sectors, including security, IT, administration, logistics, healthcare, and engineering, said an official statement.

Indian Army's Western Command said in a statement, "At the event, ex-servicemen can explore opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, security services, administration, hospitality and technical domains.”