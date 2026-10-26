Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urges universities and youth to drive indigenous military R&D

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday called for ‘Aatmanirbharta 2.0’ in the defence sector, with emphasis on the development of state-of-the-art technologies and building resilient supplies, thereby contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.
Addressing the fifth edition of SWAVLAMBAN, the Indian Navy’s Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Seminar in New Delhi, he stressed strengthening Research & Development (R&D), reducing import dependence and achieving technological superiority.
Rajnath Singh highlighted that the demand for naval ships is steadily increasing in view of the evolving situation in the Indian Ocean Region, and since their construction is capital-intensive, there is a need to explore ways to reduce costs while expanding domestic production.
He stated that the next phase of Aatmanirbharta must focus not only on the quantity of indigenous products but also on their quality, efficiency and affordability, pointing out that self-reliance must strengthen national security as well as economic resilience.
The Union Minister emphasised the need to build on the gains of the first phase of self-reliance achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that defence innovators with futuristic vision and scientific discipline could play the role of ‘impact players’ in pursuing more challenging technological goals.
Highlighting the significant strides made by the nation towards Aatmanirbharta in defence over the last decade, Rajnath Singh asserted that the progress achieved so far has created a strong foundation for the next phase.
He underlined the need to indigenously manufacture products that are cost-effective, operationally superior and globally competitive.
The Defence Minister described supply chain management as not just a technical issue but a strategic imperative directly linked to national security.
He called for a dynamic roadmap that sets clear timelines for achieving self-reliance in each item, identifies the technologies to be developed and the industries that will drive their innovation, and outlines the resources required to achieve these objectives.
Rajnath Singh underscored the need to remain prepared against potential disruptions in supply routes, stressing that the assessment of buffer stocks and domestic production capabilities must be carried out in advance rather than waiting for a crisis.
He identified R&D as central to addressing these challenges, exuding confidence in the ability of the nation’s talent pool to develop cutting-edge technologies indigenously with sustained focus and investment.
He stressed the need to foster a deep-rooted culture of research and innovation in India through stronger industry-academia collaboration, greater encouragement in educational institutions and increased opportunities for the youth to pursue careers in R&D.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.