Defence investments in Gujarat to create over 4,000 jobs

Vadodara: Four defence companies on Tuesday signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth a combined Rs 2,550 crore to invest in Gujarat's defence sector during a seminar on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat in Aerospace and Defence' held as part of the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Central Gujarat in Vadodara.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals (GSFC) University, where the two-day regional conference concluded.