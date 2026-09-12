Defeated poll candidates cannot reclaim government posts after resigning, rules Rajasthan High Court

The court also considered the provisions governing political activity by government employees. Under the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, government employees are required to maintain political neutrality and are restricted from participating in political activities and elections in the manner prescribed by the rules. The court noted that allowing the resignation to be withdrawn in the circumstances of the case would have the effect of treating the petitioner as having remained in continuous government service during the period after his resignation, including the period when he contested the election.