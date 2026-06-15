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India crushes Pakistan by 64 runs in stunning Women's T20 World Cup opener

Sensational Deepti Sharma-led Indian spinners spun a web around Pakistan batters, guiding the team to a crushing 64-run victory in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener
India crushes Pakistan by 64 runs in stunning Women's T20 World Cup opener
India crushes Pakistan by 64 runs in stunning Women's T20 World Cup opener
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Birmingham (PTI): Sensational Deepti Sharma-led Indian spinners spun a web around Pakistan batters, guiding the team to a crushing 64-run victory in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener here on Sunday.

Deepti (5/10) was the lead cast and the seasoned off-spinner was ably supported by Sree Charani (3/21) and Shafali Verma (1/22).

Pakistan were bowled out 106 in the chase of 171 after India made 170 for six, courtesy vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's classy 68.

Brief scores: India: 170/6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 68, Richa Ghosh 34) beat Pakistan: 106 all out in 17 overs (Muneeba Ali 41, Deepti Sharma 5/10).

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

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