India crushes Pakistan by 64 runs in stunning Women's T20 World Cup opener

Birmingham (PTI): Sensational Deepti Sharma-led Indian spinners spun a web around Pakistan batters, guiding the team to a crushing 64-run victory in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener here on Sunday.
Deepti (5/10) was the lead cast and the seasoned off-spinner was ably supported by Sree Charani (3/21) and Shafali Verma (1/22).
Pakistan were bowled out 106 in the chase of 171 after India made 170 for six, courtesy vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's classy 68.
Brief scores: India: 170/6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 68, Richa Ghosh 34) beat Pakistan: 106 all out in 17 overs (Muneeba Ali 41, Deepti Sharma 5/10).
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