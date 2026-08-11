Deepti Gaur Mukerjee appointed Higher Education Secretary amid key education challenges

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Deepti Gaur Mukerjee has been appointed Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, replacing Naresh Pal Gangwar, whose appointment to the post was put in abeyance. The appointment was part of a secretary-level bureaucratic reshuffle approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Mukerjee is a 1993-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. She was serving as Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, a position she took up in August 2024, after serving as Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority (NHA).

Her appointment comes as the higher education system faces several ongoing challenges, with the Centre facing scrutiny over national entrance examinations, the functioning of the National Testing Agency and the implementation of several higher education reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.