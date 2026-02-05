Sri Lankan President expresses gratitude to PM Modi as sacred Buddha relics arrive

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for facilitating the arrival of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, for the first-ever international exposition in Colombo.



In a post on X on Wednesday, Dissanayake said he respectfully welcomed the sacred relics to Sri Lanka and appreciated PM Modi and the Indian Government, calling it the fulfilment of a promise. The relics will be on public veneration at the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple until the 11th.

"Respectfully welcome the Sacred Relics of the Buddha to Sri Lanka today for public veneration until the 11th at Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple. I deeply appreciate PM Narendra Modi and the Government of India for honouring their promise and enabling this sacred exposition," the Sri Lankan President wrote in his post.



The holy relics were taken to Sri Lanka for the first-ever international exposition on Wednesday morning from India.