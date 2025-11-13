Deepening health crisis: 15% deaths linked to air pollution in Delhi

Delhi’s air quality has again plunged to hazardous levels, with smog blanketing the city for several days. Public health officials warned of a likely spike in respiratory and pollution-related illnesses.

According to data presented in Parliament, over two lakh patients with acute respiratory illnesses visited emergency departments at six central government hospitals between 2022 and 2024, with more than 30,000 hospitalisations.

Rising pollution-linked deaths

The Global Burden of Disease study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated 17,188 deaths in Delhi in 2023, about 15% of all deaths, linked to air pollution, up from 15,786 in 2018. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air attributed this to prolonged PM2.5 exposure.

Annual pollution crisis in Delhi

Every winter, Delhi faces a severe air pollution crisis driven by crop stubble burning in neighbouring states, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and low wind speeds that trap pollutants. The Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently exceeds 400–500 ("severe" to "hazardous"), resulting in widespread health emergencies. In response, the government imposes measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including bans on construction, diesel vehicles, and firecrackers.

Schools shift to online classes

To protect children from toxic air, Delhi schools routinely suspend physical classes and switch to online learning during peak pollution periods. In November 2025, primary schools (up to Class 5) were ordered fully online, while higher classes operated in hybrid mode, as AQI levels remained in the "severe" category for over a week, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management to enforce Stage III and IV restrictions.