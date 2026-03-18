Deepa Arora’s The Kitchen delivers bold Punjabi punch

The vast expanses of green fields of Punjab, the aroma of ghee and the freshly ground wheat, the parathas and rajma chawal are memories for a section of North Indians longing for familiar tastes of childhood. While people are scattered across the globe, what they can’t leave behind is the food they grew up eating.

For Deepa Arora, chef at a cloud kitchen named The Kitchen, too, what she couldn’t imagine to leave was her authentic Punjabi food and its vibrant flavours. When she moved to the shores of Chennai, the yearning to stay close to her roots chased her too. Deepa recalls, “We shifted to Chennai in 2003, and while we loved the South Indian cuisine initially, we soon found ourselves yearning for the bold flavours of Punjabi food,” Deepa recalls. But little did she know that she would serve platters of her fondest memories in Chennai. This soon gave a taste of home for many, not just Punjabis, but Chennaiites too.