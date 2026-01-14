Deendayal Port Authority bags 2nd place at All India Major Ports Cultural Competition

Kandla: Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, put up an impressive and engaging performance at the 25th All India Major Ports Cultural Competition, held at Paradip Port Authority from January 8 to 11, 2026.

Showcasing talent, the DPA contingent secured the second overall position among major ports from across the country.



According to the release, the DPA Drama Team secured second position, deeply touching the audience and the jury with its powerful and emotionally engaging presentation.



The play titled "aks", written and directed by Hari S. Das, portrayed intense human emotions, inner conflicts and social reflections with remarkable sensitivity and depth, as stated in the release.

