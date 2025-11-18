Deemed universities can’t collect break fee from MBBS students, rules Madras HC

CHENNAI: In a significant judgment, the Madras High Court has ruled against collection of break fees from MBBS students by deemed universities in the name of extra classes to take supplementary exams for arrears.

The ruling was given by Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan recently on a batch of petitions filed by the aggrieved students of the Chettinad Academy of Research and Education (CARE), a deemed-to-be university, against “forcible collection of break fees in the name of extra classes and withholding their certificates”.