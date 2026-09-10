NEP 2020 praised at UNHRC by Oxford student

Geneva: Calling for the decolonisation of education systems globally, William McEwen-Benatar, a student at the University of Oxford and part of the Akshar Foundation delegation, highlighted India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.



Speaking during the session, McEwen-Benatar said education systems must move beyond rigid, Westernised models and place greater emphasis on local languages, indigenous heritage, community knowledge and practical skills to address systemic inequalities.

"Decolonising education is not merely a theoretical imperative; it is a human rights necessity," he said, urging member states to ensure that education systems uphold cultural rights and respect indigenous languages and knowledge.



He commended the Government of India for NEP 2020, particularly its focus on early education in local and mother tongues, indigenous art and culture, vocational traditions and greater integration of academic and practical learning.

"In this regard, we commend the Government of India for its transformative National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," McEwen-Benatar said.