That reality no longer exists, and neither does the identity it implied — an economy defined by scarcity, bureaucratic gatekeeping, and stagnation. The India of 2014–2026 has averaged growth close to double Krishna's benchmark even through a global pandemic, has climbed from the 11th- to the 4th-largest economy in nominal terms in little over a decade, and has built, in UPI, a payments architecture that now clears more real-time transactions than any other nation on earth. These are not incidental statistics; they are the raw material of a new national economic identity — one defined by scale, formalisation, and digital infrastructure rather than by rationing and delay, the paper explains, the paper further states.