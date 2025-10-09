'Decline in birth rate led to drop in no. of students in primary schools'

The reply, backed with statistics, stated that the drop in birth rate has naturally impacted enrolment in schools, “It should be noted that students who were in Classes I to III in the previous year are presently studying in Classes II to IV. Compared to the previous year, it can be seen that there has been an increase in new admissions,” the minister said.

To a query on the dropout of students after SSLC, the minister said the main reason for it was the migration of students to vocational and technical courses, that have Class X as the basic qualification, after enrolling in Plus I.

He said another reason was the transfer of parents to other locations. “However, the number of students enrolled in Plus I course has seen an increase over the past 10 years,” Sivankutty said.