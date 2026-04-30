Deceased Malayalis due to wall collapse in Bangalore, part of study tour group

“We were a group of 56 members who came to Bengaluru for a study tour. We are part of the Kudumbashree's Nutrimix group in Ernakulam. We came to Shivajinagar in the evening for some shopping before we made our way back. Because of the sudden downpour, the group got separated and took shelter wherever they could find. Some were near the wall. Because of the intensity of the wind and rain, the wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital came crashing down on them. Rescue efforts were under way immediately, and we took them to the same hospital. It is an unfortunate incident,” Anoop K M, who was part of the study tour, told TNIE.