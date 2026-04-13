Debate erupts at DU over proposal to introduce online credits

NEW DELHI: Members of academic council at the University of Delhi are gearing up to oppose what they describe as a “backdoor push” to introduce SWAYAM and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) into the university’s credit framework.

The issue is set to come up in the April 15 supplementary agenda meet. Faculty representatives, led by the Academic for Action and Development Teachers’ Association (AADTA) argued that allowing even 5% of credits through online platforms such as SWAYAM is not a minor reform but the beginning of a phased shift away from classroom teaching.

They alleged that the administration is testing resistance levels by reintroducing previously opposed measures in incremental forms. Teachers fear that the move could dilute academic autonomy and reduce the role of educators to facilitators, ultimately impacting teaching posts and accelerating contractual appointments. Concerns have also been raised about the digital divide among students, which could deepen inequalities in access to education.

Opposing members of the academic council maintain that education is not limited to content delivery but involves dialogue, mentorship and critical engagement – aspects they say cannot be replicated through MOOCs. They have called for wider consultations across departments and urged council members to formally resist the proposal, warning that silence would be seen as approval.

This story has been written by Ifrah Mufti.