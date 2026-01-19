Deakin University named India’s best foreign university for sports education

New Delhi [India], January 19: Deakin University has been recognised as the Best Foreign University for Sports and Physical Education in India at the prestigious Global Sports Education Convention (G-SEC) 2026, held at the India International Centre, New Delhi, last week.



The award, presented by the Confederation of Sports and Recreation Industry (CSRI), acknowledges Deakin University's global leadership in sport and physical education, as well as its sustained and deep engagement with India's higher education, skills and sports ecosystem.



Deakin University is internationally recognised for excellence in sport science, physical education and sports management, and is consistently ranked among the world's leading universities for sport-related disciplines by global ranking agencies such as the QS World University Rankings by Subject.



Deakin is home to the world's number one sport science school for five consecutive years and is ranked 14th globally for sports-related subjects, reflecting the depth and impact of its teaching and research. The University's strengths span sport science, exercise physiology, athlete performance, sports technology, health sciences and applied research, underpinned by strong industry engagement and partnerships with elite sporting organisations worldwide.



Ms Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "We are honoured by this recognition, which affirms the role that international collaboration can play in advancing India's national sports and youth development priorities."



"Deakin's engagement with India has always been guided by a shared commitment to capability building, developing skilled professionals, strengthening high-performance pathways, and integrating sport, education and employability. As India positions itself as a global sporting nation, we look forward to working closely with government, institutions and industry to support policy goals, nurture young talent, and contribute meaningfully to a world-class sports education and research ecosystem."



The recognition also reflects Deakin University's over three decades of deep and sustained engagement with India, spanning partnerships with leading academic institutions, industry and government. From joint research and skills-led programs to faculty and student mobility and the establishment of India's first international university branch campus at GIFT City, Gujarat, Deakin's India engagement is anchored in building future-ready talent, advancing applied research and contributing to the nation's growing knowledge and sports economy.



Speaking on the occasion, representatives from Deakin University noted that the award reaffirms the University's commitment to working with Indian institutions, policymakers and industry to strengthen sports education, professional pathways and global opportunities for students.



The Global Sports Education Convention (G-SEC) 2026, supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, brings together policymakers, education leaders, industry experts and international universities to discuss the future of sports and physical education in India and globally.



Deakin University also participated in a panel discussion titled 'Globalising Indian Sports and Physical Education Institutions', contributing international perspectives on partnerships, international campuses, student mobility and positioning India as a global destination for sports education.

