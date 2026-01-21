Deakin University GIFT City Campus marks Second Foundation Day

Gandhinagar: Deakin University is proud to celebrate GIFT City Campus' second foundation day by acknowledging the progress and early positive outcomes of India's first-ever international university branch campus.



In this short period, GIFT City has evolved from establishment to operation, with the imminent graduation of GIFT City's inaugural student cohort scheduled for March 2026.

At the same time, a new group has started their educational journal at GIFT City, with this ongoing flow of cohorts a testament to a growing student confidence in global education delivered locally.

