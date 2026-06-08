Six Indian students receive Deakin University’s 100% scholarships

Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "At Deakin, we believe scholarships go beyond financial support. They unlock potential and create pathways for future leaders to thrive on a global stage. This year's scholars embody curiosity, resilience, and purpose. We look forward to seeing how they leverage this opportunity to make meaningful contributions across industries, communities, and borders."