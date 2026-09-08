Deadly Satya Niketan collapse prompts municipal demolition order beside South Campus hostel

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that the civic agency will demolish a dilapidated building next to the site of the ill-fated paying guest (PG) building that collapsed in Satya Niketan killing seven people two days ago.
Sharing information about the plan to pull down the unsafe structure, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on social media platform X on Tuesday said, "On the instructions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to demolish the dilapidated building adjoining the accident site in the interest of public safety."
"The belongings of students inside the building are being safely removed by Delhi Fire Service personnel in a systematic manner. All students and local residents are requested to cooperate with the authorities," the CMO added.
The demolition order comes in the backdrop of the strict action of suspending five civic officials responsible for checking illegal construction in the colony located close to Delhi University's South Campus in Dhaula Kuan.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Minister visited AIIMS and met students injured in the Satya Niketan building collapse.
During the visit, CM Gupta inquired about their treatment and reassured their family members of full help from the government and doctors.
"The government will bear the full cost of treatment for all the students injured in the accident and will provide them every possible assistance," CM Gupta said on social media platform X.
In another development, the Delhi Police dismissed claims that mobile phone jammers were installed to restrict communication during the rescue operation at the building collapse site in Satya Niketan.
Issuing a fact check, the police said, "Rumours of mobile jammers at the Satya Niketan rescue site are completely false."
"Networks are fully operational. Delhi Police, NDRF, and Fire teams are coordinating seamlessly via mobile. Media and citizens are broadcasting live from the site with no disruption," the police said in a statement.
"Do not spread engagement-driven misinformation. Rely on verified official updates only," Delhi Police said.
The five-storey building, known as 'Hostel Daze', was operating as a boys' PG, and several students were staying there when the incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in which seven people were killed, the police added.
Portions of an adjacent building also collapsed, according to eyewitnesses, adding to concerns over the safety and structural condition of buildings in the area.
Three members of the family associated with the PG building have been arrested.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.