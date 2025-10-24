Deadline for CBSE Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship scheme extended; here is the new date

The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child has been extended until November 20, according to an official announcement issued by the Joint Secretary.

According to CBSE, single girl students who graduated from a CBSE board school in 2025 and are now enrolled in CBSE Class 11 can apply for the scholarship through the official website, cbse.gov.in .

The renewal gateway for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 has been extended till November 20. Verification for both new and renewal scholarships can be completed before this date.

The CBSE Merit Scholarship Program will give scholarships to deserving girl students who are their parents' only children, have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination with at least 70 per cent of the possible marks, and are enrolled in Classes 11 and 12.

How to apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship

Go to cbse.nic.in and select “Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2025 REG.” Select the link for the scholarship application. Choose whether to submit a new application or a renewal on the new tab. Select SGC-X for either a new application or a renewal. Complete the application and attach supporting documentation. Submit your application for the Single Girl Child Scholarship.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the student must have graduated from CBSE with a minimum of 70 per cent and continue studies with the CBSE board. The student's fee should not be more than Rs 2,500 in Class 10 and Rs 3,000 in Class 11.

According to the CBSE, the family income of a single girl kid should not exceed Rs 8 lakh per year, and a self-declaration of income must be attached.