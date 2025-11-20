Dead Teachers in MP issued notices for ‘Zero Attendance’: E-system blunder sparks outrage

In a shocking administrative gaffe, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has issued show-cause notices to three dead teachers in Mauganj district for failing to mark daily e-attendance.

The notices demanded explanations for “zero attendance” in October 2025 (17 working days) and warned that unsatisfactory replies could lead to salary cuts. The teachers were given three days to respond.

Over 1,500 teachers served notices

As part of a statewide crackdown on irregular attendance, the department recently issued notices to more than 1,500 teachers across Rewa and Mauganj districts for not marking e-attendance on the mobile app.

Officials blame outdated data, principals at fault

Rewa District Education Officer Ram Raj Mishra admitted the blunder:

“The letters were issued based on the data of teachers secured from the special portal containing the details of teachers. The lapse happened as the data on the concerned portal wasn’t updated by the concerned schools’ principals through the block education officers (BEOs). Such cases are very few and the process has been initiated for updating the records on the concerned portal.”

The department has stepped up monitoring under the newly rolled-out e-attendance system, issuing stern warnings and three-day deadlines to defaulters to explain absenteeism.

While the initiative aims to enforce accountability and improve education quality, the incident has exposed glaring gaps in maintaining updated digital records before penal action.