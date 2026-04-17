DDA rolls out ‘Harit Manthan 2026’ to drive innovation in urban greens

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS): The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in collaboration with the Udhmodya Foundation -- the startup ecosystem of the Delhi University -- on Friday launched "Harit Manthan 2026", a hackathon aimed at developing solutions for urban biodiversity and green space management.
The two-day event is being held on Friday and Saturday, in the national capital.
After the announcement of the result on Saturday, selected teams will receive seed funding of up to Rs 10 lakh, subject to evaluation, along with a 12-month incubation programme under Udhmodya Foundation.
The DDA, which manages more than 16,000 acres of parks and biodiversity zones, has highlighted a key challenge: the lack of cost-effective and scalable technological solutions suitable for implementation at a government level.
"Delhi's green spaces are among its most vital public assets. Harit Manthan is our call to India's brightest student innovators to help us protect and enhance this ecological inheritance with practical, scalable solutions," the DDA said in a statement.
"The hackathon will feature two parallel tracks -- a Technology Challenge, focusing on digital and data-driven innovations for monitoring and managing green spaces, and a Policy Challenge, aimed at strengthening governance and planning frameworks for urban ecology," it added.
Open exclusively to students from recognised universities and higher education institutions across India, the event invites teams of two to five members, encouraging interdisciplinary participation across fields such as technology, design, environmental sciences, and public policy.
Participants will work on six core problem areas, including measuring ecological performance of green spaces, enhancing public engagement, improving water management, developing sustainable financing models, promoting community participation, and leveraging green infrastructure to address pollution.
Beyond ideation, Harit Manthan 2026 is designed to offer a clear pathway for implementation.
"This support will include mentorship, workspace access, and assistance with scaling solutions, fundraising, and market linkages," the DDA said.
"Importantly, participants will also gain access to real-world pilot opportunities within DDA's parks and green spaces, enabling them to test and refine their ideas in live environments," the statement said.
"The hackathon will unfold over two days, with the first day dedicated to mentorship and pitch refinement at Maya Art Gallery, Indraprastha Park, followed by final presentations at Atal Akshaya Urja Bhawan on the second day," it added.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.