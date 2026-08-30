DBT BioCARe Programme 2026-27: Applications invited from Women Researchers; check eligibility, fellowship and deadline

New Delhi: The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, has invited applications for the Biotechnology Career Advancement and Re-orientation (BioCARe) Programme for Women Researchers 2026-27. The programme is intended to support women researchers seeking to build or restart their research careers in biotechnology and allied areas. The latest notification was issued on August 25, 2026.
The BioCARe programme is designed particularly for women researchers for whom the proposed project would be their first extramural research grant. The broader programme aims to strengthen the participation of women in biotechnology research and help researchers establish themselves in the scientific profession.
The 2026-27 call is open to Indian women nationals up to 55 years of age who are residing in India and are unemployed on the closing date of applications. The project can have a duration of up to three years.
Applications are invited under two categories:
Category I: Women researchers with a PhD in Biotechnology, Life Sciences, allied/interdisciplinary sciences, or qualifications such as MD, MDS or M.V.Sc
Category II: Women researchers with M.Tech in Biotechnology or allied areas, M.Pharma or an equivalent degree
Candidates who are registered or enrolled in higher studies/PhD or are receiving fellowships are not eligible under the current call
The programme is also intended for researchers who have not previously received an extramural research grant as Principal Investigator from a government or government-supported funding agency
According to the BioCARe guidelines, proposals can cover areas including Animal and Marine Biotechnology, Bioengineering and Biomaterials, Medical Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology and Bioenergy, and Plant and Agriculture Biotechnology or allied areas.
The programme provides a consolidated grant covering the research requirements along with fellowship support. Under the detailed guidelines, Category I projects are restricted to up to Rs 60 lakh, including a consolidated fellowship of Rs 75,000 per month, while Category II projects are restricted to up to Rs 40 lakh, including a consolidated fellowship of Rs 58,000 per month.
The approved project duration is three years under the detailed guidelines.
Eligible candidates have to submit their applications online through the Common Fellowship Portal of the Ministry of Science & Technology at:
The last date to apply is September 23, 2026, which is 30 days from the date of the advertisement.
Applicants should carefully read the BioCARe guidelines before submitting their proposals. The detailed guidelines also require applicants to identify a suitable mentor and host institution for the proposed research project.