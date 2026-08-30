DBT BioCARe Programme 2026-27: Applications invited from Women Researchers; check eligibility, fellowship and deadline

Who can apply for DBT BioCARe 2026-27?

The 2026-27 call is open to Indian women nationals up to 55 years of age who are residing in India and are unemployed on the closing date of applications. The project can have a duration of up to three years.

Applications are invited under two categories:

Category I: Women researchers with a PhD in Biotechnology, Life Sciences, allied/interdisciplinary sciences, or qualifications such as MD, MDS or M.V.Sc

Category II: Women researchers with M.Tech in Biotechnology or allied areas, M.Pharma or an equivalent degree

Candidates who are registered or enrolled in higher studies/PhD or are receiving fellowships are not eligible under the current call

The programme is also intended for researchers who have not previously received an extramural research grant as Principal Investigator from a government or government-supported funding agency