If he were ever in charge of the youngster, Malan said, his job would be to protect him from everything outside the game and Sooryavanshi be himself. “But if I was ever coaching him, it would be about how to manage him off the field and how to shield him from all the stuff that will come at some point in his career, because as a batter, you just leave him. Let him do what he does. Let him make his mistakes. Let him see how high his ceiling is. Off the field, find people who will look after him the right way.”