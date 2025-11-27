David Beckham’s heartwarming day in Andhra Pradesh: Football legend bonds with tribal school students

Global football icon David Beckham made an unannounced visit to the MJPAPBCWREIS residential school in Kothavalasa, Visakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday morning, trading glamour for classrooms and playgrounds in a remote tribal area.
As part of UNESCO’s Education for All initiative, Beckham sat through a student-led project-based learning (PBL) session where children confidently broke down assignments, showcased problem-solving skills, and demonstrated analytical reasoning.
He toured a mini-exhibition of student projects in Mathematics and Science, visibly impressed by their creativity and collaboration.
Football, smiles and a kickabout with girls
The 50-year-old superstar couldn’t resist picking up a football. He joined an impromptu kickabout with a group of excited schoolgirls on the ground, drawing cheers and laughter with every touch.
Beckham participated in a tree-planting activity where students explained their digital-ID system for tracking sapling growth — blending environmental awareness with technology.
In the library, he joined a reading circle, listening intently as children shared their favourite books and future dreams.
The visit ended on the football field with a fun drill amid roaring cheers. Reflecting on the experience, Beckham said he had a “really, really good day,” praising the students’ energy, confidence, and creativity.
This marks Beckham’s second visit to India in recent years, following his 2023 trip to Gujarat as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and his appearance at the Cricket World Cup semifinal in Mumbai.