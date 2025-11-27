David Beckham’s heartwarming day in Andhra Pradesh: Football legend bonds with tribal school students

Global football icon David Beckham made an unannounced visit to the MJPAPBCWREIS residential school in Kothavalasa, Visakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday morning, trading glamour for classrooms and playgrounds in a remote tribal area.

As part of UNESCO’s Education for All initiative, Beckham sat through a student-led project-based learning (PBL) session where children confidently broke down assignments, showcased problem-solving skills, and demonstrated analytical reasoning.

He toured a mini-exhibition of student projects in Mathematics and Science, visibly impressed by their creativity and collaboration.