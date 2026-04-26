Davanagere University to conduct re-examination of PhD entrance of History on April 28

Davanagere: Davanagere University has decided to conduct re-examination of the entrance examination conducted for taking up PhD course in history subject.

Speaking to TNIE evaluation registrar CK Ramesh said that, after detailed discussion of the core committee at his office on Friday, vice chancellor Prof BD Kumbar took this decision.

The entrance examination will be held on April 28 and during the internal inspection conducted, no irregularities were found in the previous examination conducted for entrance to the PhD course in History subject, he added.

During the March 27 entrance examination it was alleged that irregularities were reported in the entrance examination for the History department, however, no irregularities were found and the questions were designed without any intentions, he added.