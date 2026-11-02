DAV Unit VIII hosts TECH TOPIA 2.0 science conclave in Bhubaneswar

DAV Public School, Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar, organised its Mega Science Conclave, TECH TOPIA 2.0, on October 31 to mark National Unity Day and commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The conclave brought students together for expert lectures, quizzes, science demonstrations, technology toy-making activities and interactive exhibits. The programme aimed to encourage scientific inquiry and introduce students to developments in science and technology.

Principal Ipsita Das welcomed the gathering. Professor Aditya Prasad Dash inaugurated the conclave and spoke about the role of science in addressing contemporary challenges.

“This is the era of crisis and conflict and we should stand together for Sustainable Development,” Dash said. He emphasised the need for students to ask questions and develop their scientific temper.