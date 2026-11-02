DAV Unit VIII hosts TECH TOPIA 2.0 science conclave in Bhubaneswar

DAV Public School, Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar, organised its Mega Science Conclave, TECH TOPIA 2.0, on October 31 to mark National Unity Day and commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
The conclave brought students together for expert lectures, quizzes, science demonstrations, technology toy-making activities and interactive exhibits. The programme aimed to encourage scientific inquiry and introduce students to developments in science and technology.
Principal Ipsita Das welcomed the gathering. Professor Aditya Prasad Dash inaugurated the conclave and spoke about the role of science in addressing contemporary challenges.
“This is the era of crisis and conflict and we should stand together for Sustainable Development,” Dash said. He emphasised the need for students to ask questions and develop their scientific temper.
Expert sessions explore science communication and space technology
The first session featured Professor Mrinal Chatterjee, who spoke on the art of science communication, using analogies and stories to explain scientific concepts.
Dr Ashoke Rath addressed the second session on India's achievements in space science and technology, including the work of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
A Sky Quest session, conducted by Dr Harshit Shukla, introduced students to astronomy and related scientific concepts through an interactive format.
Science demonstrations and hands-on activities
The conclave included a screening of Corbet's Trail, which drew students' interest in the natural world. The programme also featured the Tinker and Take stall, led by Nikunja Bihari Sahu, an education officer at the Regional Science Centre (RSC).
An exhibition of physics, chemistry and biology experiments gave students opportunities to observe scientific principles through demonstrations. The Tech Toy Making Skill Studio offered practical activities designed to encourage experimentation and creativity.
The event was attended by Padmaja Mohanty, Indian Foreign Service officer, and Tamaya Sahoo, producer and director at Kalinga TV, Bhubaneswar.
Building scientific curiosity
TECH TOPIA 2.0 followed the school's earlier science conclave, TECH TOPIA 1.0, held in October 2025 to mark the birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam. That edition featured sessions on astronomy, citizen science, aquaculture and green hydrogen, along with hands-on workshops.
DAV Public School, Unit VIII, established in 1971, has science laboratories and an Atal Tinkering Laboratory intended to support practical learning and innovation.