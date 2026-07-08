Data security, privacy in digital ecosystem our highest priorities: Haryana Education Minister

Chandigarh: Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said that in the present era, students' lives are no longer confined to books and classrooms; rather, their entire lives have become part of the digital ecosystem.
In such a scenario, safeguarding the academic data, research papers, and digital libraries of lakhs of students stored on the servers of universities and educational institutions is our greatest responsibility, Dhanda said.
"Even a small loophole in this vast system can compromise the integrity of an entire institution. Therefore, the challenge today is not merely to secure individual mobile devices but to ensure that our entire education system is protected for the future," he said addressing a national workshop on the theme "Protection of Individuals in the Digital Ecosystem".
The workshop was jointly organised by the Directorate of Higher Education, Haryana, and Indira Gandhi University, Mirpur (Rewari), at Panchkula.
Expressing satisfaction over the registration of more than 7,500 participants for the workshop, the Minister said that such an overwhelming response clearly indicates that society now fully understands the seriousness of cybersecurity.
Emphasising the responsibility of educational institutions, Mahipal Dhanda said that when a student fills out an admission form on a university portal, they share complete family details with great trust.
"Upholding this trust must remain our highest priority. The State Government is working to create a digital environment that is not only accessible but also equipped with robust safeguards against cyber threats.
There will be no compromise whatsoever on the privacy and integrity of data," he said.
On the occasion, the education minister formally launched the official mobile application of Indira Gandhi University, Mirpur. Developed by the IT Cell of the Directorate of Higher Education, the app is a fully secure digital platform, an official statement said.
Through this application, students will be able to securely access the latest university circulars, news, academic updates, and other student-centric information anytime and from anywhere.
Dhanda said the app is an excellent example of making education smarter, safer, and more user-friendly through technology.
Announcing that all registered participants would receive e-certificates at the conclusion of the workshop, the Education Minister urged them not to leave with just a certificate but to emerge as "Cyber Security Ambassadors" in society.
He encouraged them to share the knowledge gained from experts and legal professionals during the workshop with their families, friends, and institutions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.