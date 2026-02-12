SEBI Chief stresses Research and Data as pillars of resilient markets

Patalganga: When governed well and responsibly shared, data can support policy design, supervision, as well as risk assessment, said SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey. He stated that the objective of improving data accessibility is to boost high-quality research across the securities market ecosystem.



Speaking at the Sixth Annual International Research Conference on Securities Market (2025-26), organised by SEBI and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) in collaboration with IIM Mumbai, Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai, and NSE, Pandey emphasised that the regulator increasingly views market data as a public good.



The Indian securities market has undergone a structural shift over the last decade, transitioning from scale to sophistication. He noted that market capitalisation has surged from approximately Rs 100 trillion in FY15 to over Rs 470 trillion today. This growth is mirrored in the mutual fund industry, where assets under management rose from Rs 12 trillion in FY16 to Rs 81 trillion as of January 2026.