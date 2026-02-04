Data, AI and Strategy in focus at Dr Bala V Balachandran Memorial Lecture

Some legacies do not fade into memory; they continue to teach, challenge and inspire. The second edition of the Dr Bala V. Balachandran Memorial Lecture, hosted by the Great Lakes Institute of Management, was one such occasion.

The event brought together academic leaders, industry veterans, alumni and well-wishers to honour the life and ideas of a pioneer who shaped management education in India.

The highlight of the evening was a keynote address by Vijay Govindarajan, Coxe Distinguished Professor of Management at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.