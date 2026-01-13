Danish Siddiqui Journalism Award 2026 invites entries

New Delhi: The Danish Siddiqui Journalism Award has invited entries for its upcoming edition, recognising journalists whose work reflects courage, integrity, empathy and a commitment to truth.

Instituted by the Danish Siddiqui Foundation, the award honours impactful journalism across print, digital, photojournalism and broadcast categories, and recognises reporting that places public interest at the centre of journalistic practice.

"Journalism that remains grounded in truth and empathy is especially important in the present moment. The award aims to highlight journalism that demonstrates accuracy, fairness and accountability and brings attention to underreported issues and communities," said senior journalist Om Thanvi, chair of the jury.