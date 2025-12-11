"Damaging India, Hurting America": US Representative Pramila Jayapal sounds alarm on tariff impact

Washington: United States Representative Pramila Jayapal raised concerns over trade barriers and immigration policies affecting India-US economic and people-to-people ties. Her remarks came during the House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee's hearing titled 'The US-India Strategic Partnership: Securing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific'.

Jayapal pointed to ongoing tariff challenges impacting both countries, stressing their consequences for businesses and consumers. She said, "We also are facing challenges around tariffs, both here in the United States and in India. These tariffs are damaging India's economy and also hurting American businesses and consumers."



To underline the issue, she cited the experience of a long-standing family business in her home state. "Just last week, I heard from a fifth-generation family-owned company in Washington State that relies on agricultural products from India that can't be sourced at scale in the United States. They told me that these tariffs are the greatest threat to their business in over 120 years, and they're looking at either downsizing or offshoring their production to meet increased costs," she said.

