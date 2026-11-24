Pune, Nov 24 (PTI): Eminent Marathi writer and critic Dr Sharankumar Limbale was on Tuesday elected as the president of the 100th All India Marathi Literary Conference scheduled to be held in Pune in January 2027.
The literary conference will take place at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) from January 28 to 31, marking a significant milestone in the century-long journey of the literary meet.
Talking to PTI, Limbale said he felt proud to be elected as the president of the centenary conference, calling it a historic moment for the Marathi language.
He said he had been writing in Marathi for the past 40 years and that Marathi literature and writers had gained recognition at the national level.
"Marathi writers write extensively and authentically about Marathi society, language, people and culture, expressing their experiences through literature," he said, adding that the conference was a celebration of language, culture and literature and everyone should participate in making it successful.
Born on June 1, 1956, in Hannur village in Akkalkot taluka of Solapur district, Limbale is a prominent figure in Dalit literature.
His autobiography "Akkarmashi", published in 1984, brought him recognition in Marathi literary circles.
He completed his graduation in English and post-graduation in Marathi from Shivaji University, Kolhapur, and earned a PhD for his comparative study of Marathi Dalit literature and American Black literature, sources said.
Limbale began his professional career as a telephone operator in the telecommunications department. He worked as an announcer at the Solapur station of All India Radio from 1986 to 1992, before joining the publication department of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University as an assistant editor. He later served as a professor and director at the university before retiring, they said.
Besides "Akkarmashi", his notable literary works include novels such as "Upalya", "Hindu", "Bahujan", "Jhund", "Sanatan" and "Ramrajya", story collections "Dalit Brahman" and "Devata Aadmi", and poetry collections "Udrek", "O" and "Yalgaar".
His critical work, "Dalit Sahityache Soundaryashastra" (The Aesthetics of Dalit Literature), is regarded as an important contribution to the theoretical discourse on Dalit literature.
Limbale was awarded the Saraswati Samman in 2020, becoming the first Dalit writer to receive the prestigious honour.
Limbale said the centenary conference, scheduled to be held in Pune at the end of January, would involve discussions and reflection on Marathi society, language and culture and would be a celebration of Indian culture as well.
On the drought-like situation in Maharashtra, Limbale said he was the son of a farmer and empathised with the cultivators and their families.
He said there had been an ideological drought in the country for thousands of years and writers must fight against it through their writing and speech to help build a better nation.
"Writers are sensitive to the drought situation and should contribute towards addressing it," Limbale said, adding that the literary conference also had a responsibility towards this.
(PTI)
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.