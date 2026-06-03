Grammy Award presented to Dalai Lama in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (HP), Jun 3 (PTI): Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was formally presented the Grammy Award at his residence here on Wednesday by Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan.
The Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, won his first Grammy in the category of best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for his spoken-word album, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.
The 90-year-old's spoken-word album combines his teachings with music by acclaimed artistes, and seeks to spread messages of peace and compassion to a global audience.
The album features the Dalai Lama's teachings on peace, compassion, mindfulness, and universal responsibility with musical compositions.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.