Dakshin Guwahati BEd College Admission 2026 Begins: Register by August 7

As GUBEDCET 2026 results were declared on August 5, various colleges affiliated with Guwahati University have released the admission notification for B.Ed for the academic session 2026-27. Dakshin Guwahati BEd College released its official admission notification on August 5, and the online application form filling has commenced as well. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website dgbed.org to register for admission.
Registration last date: August 7, 2026
Release of merit list and waitlist: August 8, 2026
Admission process at the institute: August 10, 2026
The selected candidates as per the merit list can visit the college directly on August 10 to complete the document verification process and confirm the admission. In case the seats are vacant, waitlist candidates will be given preference.
GUBEDCET 2026 rank is mandatory to apply for admission. The candidates must make a note of their serial number on the merit list and the same has to be filled in the BEd application form of various colleges. The admission is purely based on the merit position of candidates in the individual college-wise merit list and the total number of vacant seats. Each college has a sanctioned intake of 100 for BEd admission.
Candidates who have cleared the GUBEDCET exam can apply for multiple BEd colleges to enhance the admisson chances. The competition level might be more for popular colleges. Therefore, it is advisable to submit form for multiple colleges. It is important to be aware about the admission deadlines of various colleges so that you will not miss out the merit list date.