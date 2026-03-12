Daily wage worker’s son achieves UPSC success on first attempt, credits Naan Mudhalvan

Chennai: Subramania Bharathi, the son of a daily wage labourer working in a brick manufacturing unit, has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination in his first attempt with the support of the Tamil Nadu government's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme.

Speaking to ANI, Bharathi described his journey as remarkable and said that he chose the civil services with the aim of contributing to society, particularly at the grassroots level. He also acknowledged the role played by the Naan Mudhalvan scheme and the coaching support he received during his preparation.



"My journey has been rather miraculous. This is my first attempt. With the support of Naan Mudhalvan, I was able to succeed in my very first attempt. I owe a lot to the government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme and to the service coaching centre. They were instrumental in my preparation. I started this journey when I was just 18 years old, without any guidance. My mother and father were my first inspiration, and they motivated me to serve my nation in the best way possible. I chose civil services as the best platform to contribute to the people at the grassroots level, like us," he said.



Expressing happiness over his son's achievement, Bharathi's father, Mariappan, said the family comes from a financially weak background and that his son's determination and hard work helped him achieve success.

"We come from a poor background. I work as a daily wage labourer in a brick manufacturing unit. I learned about my son's wish to become an IAS officer. Despite our financial struggles, my son studied hard and prepared well for the exam. He dedicatedly studied, and the state government scheme, Naan Mudhalvan, helped him clear the UPSC exam," Bharathi's father said.