Daily wage labourers’ daughters from Vizianagaram win gold at Commonwealth weightlifting meet

VIZIANAGARAM: The young daughters of a daily wage labourer couple from a tiny village in Vizianagaram district have achieved remarkable success in weightlifting by clinching gold medals at the Commonwealth Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championship 2026 held in Samoa in the South Pacific Ocean. Bellana Harika, 19, clinched gold in the Junior category, lifting a combined total of 197 kg with 86 kg in snatch and 111 kg in clean and jerk.

Her younger sister Bellana Bhargavi, 17, won gold in the Youth category and silver in the Junior category, lifting a combined total of 180 kg with 78 kg in snatch and 102 kg in clean and jerk.

Overcoming poverty and challenging circumstances, the duo has been living their father’s dream of becoming weightlifters under the guidance and training of their maternal uncle and Commonwealth Games medalist Valluri Srinivasa Rao.

Bellana Srinu of Kondavelagada village in Nellimarla mandal in Vizianagaram district has been passionate about Sangidi Rallu, a famous rural weightlifting sport in North Andhra, since childhood. He participated in several Sangidi competitions in the early 1990s. However, his family’s financial status did not allow him to pursue state-level weightlifting competitions or higher education. Therefore, he turned to agricultural labour after completing SSC to support his family.