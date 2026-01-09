DAAD 2026 scholarship applications OPEN

The German Academic Exchange Service, or Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD), has officially opened applications for its 2026 scholarship programmes. These programmes are open for students and researchers from developing and emerging countries to pursue fully or partially funded higher education opportunities in Germany.

The DAAD scholarships support a range of academic pursuits, including Master’s degrees, PhD studies, research grants and specialised programmes such as STEM study scholarships, offering substantial financial and academic backing for international candidates.

Comprehensive coverage and opportunities

The DAAD funding initiatives are structured to cover critical aspects of study abroad, with benefits that typically include tuition coverage, monthly stipends, travel allowances, health and accident insurance, rent subsidies and family support allowances. Candidates must be aware that exact offerings can vary by specific scholarship category and programme.

Students looking to pursue a Master’s or doctoral degree in Germany’s world-renowned higher education institutions now have access to robust financial assistance that allows them to focus on academic and research excellence without bearing the full cost of overseas education.

Eligibility and fields of study

These scholarships are open to applicants from eligible developing and emerging economies. Programmes span across all major disciplines, including but not limited to economic sciences, engineering, natural sciences, humanities, law, business, agriculture, and public health.

Candidates are usually expected to hold relevant prior academic qualifications and, in some cases, demonstrate language proficiency as required by their chosen programme and host university.

Application process and requirements

Prospective applicants must first select their preferred course from DAAD’s official scholarship database and then apply directly to the host university or via the DAAD application portal. Once admission or conditional acceptance is secured, candidates complete the DAAD scholarship application through the online system or at the German embassy in their home country.

Key documents typically include a completed DAAD application form, motivation letter, CV, academic transcripts, reference letters, and language test certificates such as IELTS or TOEFL.

While DAAD sets multiple deadlines depending on the scholarship category, applicants are advised to prepare and submit their documents well in advance to avoid missing cut-off dates.

For more detailed information, students can visit the DAAD scholarship portal, where complete eligibility criteria, application guidelines and links to the funding database are available.