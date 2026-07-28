D Raja hails student NEET agitation as major success, calls for united resistance to BJP-RSS

Kochi, Kerala (PTI): CPI General Secretary D Raja on Monday described the student-led protest against the alleged NEET paper leak as a major success, but stressed that the struggle against the BJP-RSS must continue.
Addressing a gathering organised by the CPI here as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of former Kerala Chief Minister late P K Vasudevan Nair, Raja said the country is passing through a "very critical period" under the BJP-led government.
"The young people, the students gathered in Delhi, held a protest, and they forced the Modi government to accept one of the major demands -- the resignation of the concerned minister. It was a big success. It was a big blow to the Modi government. But we have to move forward," he said.
Raja said there was an urgent need for change and urged party workers to reflect on how to bring about political change while remembering P K Vasudevan Nair's legacy.
"There is a need for change. Change is imperative, and change is possible. When we celebrate the birth anniversary of PKV, we should think about how to bring change, how to save the nation," he said.
Alleging that the BJP and the RSS posed a threat to the country's constitutional and democratic framework, Raja said the Left and democratic forces should unite to resist "right-wing communal fascist forces".
"India is passing through great difficulties. The right-wing communal fascist forces represented by the BJP and the RSS have captured power and are posing grave threats to the constitutional and democratic fabric of our society. We need to fight these forces," he said.
The CPI leader also accused RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of attempting to influence government policies and the education system.
"Mohan Bhagwat is dictating what the government should do and even what should be included in textbooks and taught in classrooms. That is the situation we face today," Raja alleged.
Recalling P K Vasudevan Nair's political life, Raja urged party workers to reach out to people in the same manner as the late leader did and strengthen the struggle against communal forces.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.