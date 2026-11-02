Cyclone Murasu: Schools, colleges closed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, check district-wise updates

Schools and colleges in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been closed as Cyclone Murasu approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts.
As of November 2, the confirmed closures include Chennai and Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, and Malkangiri district in Odisha. The duration of the holidays differs by district, with Malkangiri announcing a three-day closure from November 2 to 4.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of intense rainfall and strong winds as the cyclone moves towards the south Andhra Pradesh coast. Students and parents should check notices from their district administrations and schools before travelling, as closure orders may vary across neighbouring districts.
Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruvallur schools and colleges shut
Schools and colleges in Chennai and Tiruvallur will remain closed on Monday, November 2, following warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall.
The Regional Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert for both districts. The closure is a precautionary measure amid forecasts of intense rain associated with Cyclone Murasu and the northeast monsoon.
Other districts in northern Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore, are also under weather alerts. However, a rain alert does not automatically mean educational institutions in those districts are closed. Students should follow announcements from their respective district administrations.
Andhra Pradesh: Holiday announced in Palnadu
Palnadu district has declared a holiday for government and private schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres because of the approaching cyclone.
District Collector Kritika Shukla announced the closure in a press release issued on Sunday. The district administration said it had made arrangements to respond to the possible impact of the storm.
The IMD expects Cyclone Murasu to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole, around midnight on November 2 and the early hours of November 3. Forecast wind speeds are 100 to 110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph.
Odisha: Malkangiri schools and colleges closed until November 4
The Malkangiri district administration has ordered all government and private schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres to remain closed from November 2 to 4.
The order covers primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, as well as degree colleges and other educational institutions under different managements.
Teaching and non-teaching staff must continue to report for duty. The administration may use their services for relief and restoration work if required. Scheduled examinations will continue according to the prescribed timetable, the district order stated.
The closure follows forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall and the possibility of further disruption as Cyclone Murasu approaches the eastern coast. Odisha authorities have stepped up preparedness in southern parts of the state.
Telangana: Weather alerts issued, check local orders
Parts of Telangana are also under weather alerts for November 2. An orange alert has been issued for six districts and a yellow alert for five others, according to reports citing the weather department.
These alerts indicate the possibility of adverse weather but do not establish that schools and colleges have been ordered to close. Students and parents should check announcements from their district collectors and educational institutions for any local holiday orders.
What students and parents should check
The cyclone's impact and the resulting school closures may differ from one district to another. Parents should verify the date and duration of any holiday through official district notices or their school's communication channels.
The IMD's latest warnings and cyclone updates are available on its official website at mausam.imd.gov.in. Further closures or changes to existing orders will depend on local weather conditions and subsequent government announcements.