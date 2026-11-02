Cyclone Murasu: Schools, colleges closed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, check district-wise updates

Schools and colleges in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been closed as Cyclone Murasu approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts.

As of November 2, the confirmed closures include Chennai and Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, and Malkangiri district in Odisha. The duration of the holidays differs by district, with Malkangiri announcing a three-day closure from November 2 to 4.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of intense rainfall and strong winds as the cyclone moves towards the south Andhra Pradesh coast. Students and parents should check notices from their district administrations and schools before travelling, as closure orders may vary across neighbouring districts.