Cyclone Ditwah keeps Chennai schools and colleges shut on Wednesday

CHENNAI: A weakened but near-stationary remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah hovered just off the north Tamil Nadu coast on Tuesday, triggering another spell of very heavy rain over Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system, now a depression, remained anchored over the southwest Bay of Bengal close to the coastline, barely 25 km from the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast.

According to the Special Bulletin issued at 2 PM today, the depression lay centred at about 40 km east-southeast of Chennai, 120 km northeast of Puducherry and 140 km northeast of Cuddalore.

It is expected to move slowly southwestwards towards the coast and maintain its intensity for another 12 hours before weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area thereafter.

The system’s sluggish movement and proximity to land have fuelled persistent feeder bands over Chennai since Monday noon.

According to Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran, as many as 1,601 huts/tenements have been damaged and four people have died due to rain-related incidents in the state so far.

The minister said that crops raised in 2.11 lakh acres of farmland was destroyed and 582 heads of cattle died, adding the government would provide a relief of Rs 20,000 per hectare to farmers for crop loss due to rains.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the Greater Chennai Corporation's Integrated Command and Control Centre and reviewed the relief measures and steps to drain the rainwater.

Many parts of the city recorded extremely heavy rainfall, with Ennore (26 cm), Parrys (25 cm), Ice House (22 cm), Manali New Town and Ponneri (21 cm) topping the charts. Several other zones, including Perambur, Basin Bridge, Red Hills, Medavakkam and Ayanavaram, registered between 14 cm and 20 cm.

IMD has issued an orange alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet and Kancheepuram for Tuesday.

Due to continuous rains, Tiruvallur Collector M Prathap has announced that schools in the district will remain closed on Wednesday.

Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade has also declared holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday as a precautionary measure due to continuous rains. Schools in the Chengalpattu district will also remain closed on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is also likely over Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Puducherry. The local forecast for Chennai warns of intermittent moderate to intense spells accompanied by thunder and lightning, with temperatures capped at 27–28 degrees Celsius due to cloud cover.

Strong surface winds of 45–55 kmph may continue along the north Tamil Nadu coast and Puducherry till tonight, gradually easing to 35–45 kmph by Wednesday.

With sea conditions remaining very rough, the IMD has ordered total suspension of fishing operations across the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area till Wednesday morning. LC-III signals remain hoisted at Chennai, Ennore, Kattupalli, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Karaikal ports.

By Wednesday, as the system weakens further and drifts inland, the rain belt is expected to shift westwards.

Nilgiris, Erode and Coimbatore may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Salem and Namakkal are under a heavy rain alert.

Heavy overnight rains, and the continuous downpour since morning led to inundation in several parts in Chennai and a string of suburban areas which fall under the northern districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur.

Sheets of water covered roads in many residential areas in Vyasarpadi and the northern parts of Chennai.

Knee-deep water in Perambur, Raja Annamalaipuram, Ashok Nagar, Velachery, Kathipara, Perungudi, Choolaimedu, T Nagar, and Saidapet areas slowed down the movement of vehicles.

The Greater Chennai Corporation said it has deployed about 22,000 personnel, including officials, to carry out rain related work, which includes removal of clogs in the drains, clearing fallen tree branches, and bailing out water.

In Chetpet, a parked car was damaged when a wall of a house collapsed due to overnight rain. There were no casualties.

Tree branches fell in several places in the city due to rains accompanied by strong winds.

(With inputs from PTI)